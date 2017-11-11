Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 11, 2017 – 12:10 pm

The biggest story about the Saints this season has been their improved defense. Top 10 in points allowed (9th), sacks per play (9th), passing yards allowed on first down (10th), opponent passer rating (10th) and passing first downs allowed (1st), New Orleans defense has improved in many areas. But their success is rooted in something very basic to defensive success.

The Saints have placed a premium on being sure tacklers and it shows in their statistics this season. Through the first half of the 2017 campaign, New Orleans is ranked second in the league in fewest broken tackles. The league compiles the figure from tackle attempts on carries, receptions and sacks.

FEWEST BROKEN TACKLES ALLOWED BY DEFENSE, 2017

1 – Minnesota Vikings 1

2 – New Orleans Saints 3

3 – Arizona Cardinals 4

4 – Seattle Seahawks 4

5 – Washington Redskins 4

New Orleans has just three broken tackles allowed so far this season. Buffalo ranks 17th in the league in this category with eight broken tackles allowed.