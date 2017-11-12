Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 12, 2017 – 9:25 am

Drew Brees is obviously the top priority for Buffalo’s defense today, but a close second is Saints rookie RB Alvin Kamara. Here’s why.

Second on his team with 37 receptions, Kamara is a weapon out of the backfield as a receiver and has also been lined up in the slot a good deal. The rookie is also effective as a rusher due in part to the fact that he rarely sees an eight-man box, with Brees so dangerous as a passer.

In fact, Kamara leads the NFL with the highest percentage of carries that go for 10 yards or more.

HIGHEST PCT OF RUSHES THAT WENT FOR 10+ YARDS, 2017

1 – Alvin Kamara, NO 25.0 (13/52)

2 – Alex Collins, Bal 18.3 (17/93)

3 – Cam Newton, Car 17.4 (12/69)

4 – Orleans Darkwa, NYG 16.4 (11/67)

5 – Tyrod Taylor, Buf 16.0 (8/50)

6 – Jamaal Charles, Den 14.8 (8/54)

7 – Kareem Hunt, KC 14.2 (22/155)

8 – LeGarrette Blount, Phi 13.8 (15/109)

9 – Melvin Gordon, LAC 13.7 (18/131)

10 – Aaron Jones, GB 13.4 (9/67)

Tyrod Taylor ranks fifth on this list, but quarterback figures here are taken with a grain of salt, knowing half their runs are usually not by design.