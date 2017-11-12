Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 12, 2017 – 10:15 am

If there’s one thing the Bills would like to do today against the Saints, it would be to keep the ball out of Drew Brees’ hands by keeping their own offense on the field. Helping Buffalo in that regard is their 8th-ranked third down conversion percentage. Working against them however, is their history this season when field position hasn’t been favorable.

The Bills are tied for last in the league when it comes to scoring touchdowns off drive starts inside their own 20-yard line. Buffalo along with four other NFL clubs have been unable to reach the end zone this season when they begin a drive inside their own 20-yard line.

The Buffalo offense has gone 0-for-18 when starting a series inside their own 20. Only the New York Giants have had more opportunities (25) with an equal rate of success (zero TDs).

Here’s how the Bills offense has fared when starting inside their own 20.

Punt – 13 times

Field goal – 2 times

End of game – 2 times

Fumble – 1 time

What’s probably most eye-opening about the statistic is that Buffalo failed to come away with any points on all but two of those 18 possessions that began deep in their own territory. This despite the fact that they have one of the best long distance kickers in the league. It means they’re not even gaining 55-60 yards on those drives to put them at the edge of field goal range with Stephen Hauschka on your roster.

Counteracting this statistic is the fact that in home games, Buffalo has the best average drive start in the league at the 33-and-a-half yard line. So hopefully being pinned deep in their own territory doesn’t happen, knowing points have been hard to come by.