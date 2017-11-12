Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 12, 2017 – 10:40 am

We already know the Saints offense is pretty good at a lot of things. They rank in the top 10 in 12 different offensive categories including total offense, rushing offense, passing offense and points per game. The main reason why is because they don’t commit a lot of unforced errors.

In fact through the first half of the season New Orleans is atop the league in fewest mistakes on offense. The Saints have just 36 offensive errors this season, defined as giveaways, offensive penalties or sacks allowed. Buffalo ranks 24th in this category with 61 offensive errors so far this season.

LOWEST OFFENSIVE MISTAKES INDEX, 2017

(giveaways + offensive penalties + times sacked)

RANK TEAM GIVEAWAYS OFF.PENALTIES SACKED TOTAL

1 New Orleans 9 19 8 36