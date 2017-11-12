Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 12, 2017 – 6:41 pm

There weren’t any that were pretty on Sunday in the stat column, but there were some stats that were eye popping. Here’s a look if you dare.

Number of 3-and-out possessions for the Bills – 5

Number of scoring possessions lasting 3 plays or fewer for the Saints – 2

Time of possession

Saints – 41:23

Bills – 18:37

Average yards per carry

Mark Ingram – 6.2

Alvin Kamara – 8.8

Number of rushing touchdowns allowed by Bills – 6 (a franchise record)

Red zone efficiency

Bills – 1-2 (50%)

Saints – 5-7 (71%)

Punts

Bills – Colton Schmidt – 6 for 45.3 gross average

Saints – Thomas Morstead – 0