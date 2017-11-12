Stats that stood outPosted by on November 12, 2017 – 6:41 pm
There weren’t any that were pretty on Sunday in the stat column, but there were some stats that were eye popping. Here’s a look if you dare.
Number of 3-and-out possessions for the Bills – 5
Number of scoring possessions lasting 3 plays or fewer for the Saints – 2
Time of possession
Saints – 41:23
Bills – 18:37
Average yards per carry
Mark Ingram – 6.2
Alvin Kamara – 8.8
Number of rushing touchdowns allowed by Bills – 6 (a franchise record)
Red zone efficiency
Bills – 1-2 (50%)
Saints – 5-7 (71%)
Punts
Bills – Colton Schmidt – 6 for 45.3 gross average
Saints – Thomas Morstead – 0
Tags: Stats that stood out
Posted in Inside the Bills