Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 12, 2017 – 11:20 am

Buffalo sits at 5-3 at the midway point of the season. If they can post a win, it’ll be the first time since 1999 that they began a season 6-3 through their first nine games. That was the last time they made the playoffs. Here’s a look at the difference being 6-3 after nine games and 5-4 after nine games in terms of odds to reach the postseason.

If Buffalo wins today they’ve got a better than 73 percent chance of reaching the postseason based on success rate since 1990. If they can’t emerge from today’s game with a win, their chances of reaching the postseason plummets almost 25 percent.

Playoff Percentages Since 1990

Based on Season Start