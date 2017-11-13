Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 13, 2017 – 8:44 am

The Bills newest wide receiver didn’t get too many chances to make an impact on Sunday’s game. But that doesn’t mean he wasn’t on the field a lot. Here’s a look at his playing time in his Bills debut compared to the other receivers on the roster.

As seen below, Benjamin logged the most time on the field at the receiver position with 41 snaps for 85 percent participation. The Bills only ran 48 plays Sunday. Unfortunately Benjamin, after being targeted three times on the opening drive, wasn’t targeted again until four minutes left in the game.

Playtime percentage WRs

Kelvin Benjamin – 41 snaps (85%)

Deonte Thompson – 39 snaps (81%)

Jordan Matthews – 36 snaps (75%)

Andre Holmes – 9 snaps (19%)

Brandon Tate – 3 snaps (6%)