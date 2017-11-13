Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 13, 2017 – 3:26 pm

Bills head coach Sean McDermott didn’t have any specific updates on any of Buffalo’s injured players, including those who did not suit up on Sunday. He used the same designation for Cordy Glenn, E.J. Gaines, Jerry Hughes and Zay Jones.

“Day to day,” McDermott said of the group. “We’ve got a bunch of guys who are day to day.”

That doesn’t shed much light on whether Glenn or Gaines will be full practice participants on Wednesday. Both players practiced on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday last week. Hughes suffered a shin injury in Sunday’s game.

Jones did not practice at all last week due to an ankle injury.