Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 15, 2017 – 9:23 pm

Chargers QB Phillip Rivers was limited in practice on Wednesday. He’s still in concussion protocol, but the fact that he’s practicing is a sign that he’s close to completing the protocol.

Here’s a look at the Los Angeles injury report.

DID NOT PRACTICE

Joe Barksdale, OT – Foot

Antonio Gates, TE – Rest

Chris McCain, DE – Quad

James Onwualu, LB – Quad

Hayes Pullard, LB – Neck

LIMITED IN PRACTICE

Corey Liuget, DT – Toe

Adrian Phillips, S – Hamstring

Spencer Pulley, C – Knee

Philip Rivers, QB – Concussion

FULL PRACTICE

Denzel Perryman, LB – Ankle

