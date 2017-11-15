Rivers limited in practicePosted by on November 15, 2017 – 9:23 pm
Chargers QB Phillip Rivers was limited in practice on Wednesday. He’s still in concussion protocol, but the fact that he’s practicing is a sign that he’s close to completing the protocol.
Here’s a look at the Los Angeles injury report.
DID NOT PRACTICE
Joe Barksdale, OT – Foot
Antonio Gates, TE – Rest
Chris McCain, DE – Quad
James Onwualu, LB – Quad
Hayes Pullard, LB – Neck
LIMITED IN PRACTICE
Corey Liuget, DT – Toe
Adrian Phillips, S – Hamstring
Spencer Pulley, C – Knee
Philip Rivers, QB – Concussion
FULL PRACTICE
Denzel Perryman, LB – Ankle
Posted in Inside the Bills