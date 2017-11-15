Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 15, 2017 – 3:12 pm

There are a couple of Bills players who missed last week’s game who are close to making a return. WR Zay Jones practiced fully on Wednesday while CB E.J. Gaines was limited. But the hope is both will be back in the lineup this week.

“I’m optimistic,” said Jones. “I’m just going to stay on the program I’m on right now. Practice today was a step in the right direction. I’m very encouraged about that. The training staff is doing a great job of just getting my legs back underneath me. I’m excited to just get back out there.”

Barring a setback, Jones is expected to be back in the lineup on Sunday in Los Angeles, which would be a good thing for QB Nate Peterman. Jones and Peterman established a good rapport during their week together on the same team at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, only to continue it through the offseason and training camp with the Bills.

Gaines meanwhile was limited. The cornerback practiced on a limited basis all of last week, but didn’t make it to the game. The hope this week is he’ll be able to increase his workload each day leading up to Sunday.

Jordan Matthews was also a limited participant with a knee injury.

DID NOT PRACTICE

LB Lorenzo Alexander – rest

TE Charles Clay – knee

OT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle

DE Jerry Hughes – shin/calf

RB LeSean McCoy – rest

RB Mike Tolbert – hamstring

DT Kyle Williams – rest

LIMITED

CB E.J. Gaines – hamstring

WR Jordan Matthews – knee

FULL PRACTICE

WR Zay Jones – ankle