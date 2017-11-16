Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 16, 2017 – 3:51 pm

The Bills kicker was a new addition to the injury report Thursday, as Stephen Hauschka did not participate due to a right hip injury. The severity of the injury is not known, but presumably if it was serious the club would make a move to add a kicker to the roster. Also added to the Bills injury report Thursday was G John Miller, who was limited with an ankle injury.

The good news for the Bills is it looks like they’ll have both of their starting cornerbacks in the lineup on Sunday when they face the Chargers. E.J. Gaines was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, but on Thursday he went through his first full practice in almost a month.

Jerry Hughes was also back practicing after missing Wednesday’s session. Head coach Sean McDermott was encouraged by Hughes’ progress.

“He did good. He moved well, better than I originally thought going into practice, so it’s a good sign,” McDermott said.

Jordan Matthews remained a limited participant in practice for a second straight day with a knee injury. Charles Clay returned to practice as a limited participant after sitting out Wednesday.

Here’s the full injury report for Thursday.

DID NOT PRACTICE

OT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle

K Stephen Hauschka – right hip

G Richie Incognito – rest

FB Mike Tolbert – hamstring

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

TE Charles Clay – knee

DE Jerry Hughes – shin

WR Jordan Matthews – knee

G John Miller – ankle

FULL PRACTICE

CB E.J. Gaines – hamstring

WR Zay Jones – ankle