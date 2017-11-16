Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 16, 2017 – 4:01 pm

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said that his QB Philip Rivers will practice again today (Thursday) on a limited basis, but remains in the concussion protocol. When asked if he thinks Rivers will play Sunday against the Bills, Lynn gave the indication that he will.

According to ESPN.com Chargers beat reporter Eric Williams, Lynn said the following.

“We think he’ll play, but that’s up to the doctors,” Lynn said. “That’s not my decision.”

Rivers hasn’t missed a game since 2005, but does have to pass a couple of more tests to complete the concussion protocol and be medically cleared.