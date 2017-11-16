Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 16, 2017 – 2:19 pm

For Nate Peterman day two with the starting offense went just as well as day one on Wednesday. Head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that his rookie QB is putting good days together in preparation for Sunday.

“He’s done a good job,” McDermott said. “He’s worked hard like we would expect and like he’s done in all the other weeks. I thought a good practice Wednesday as well as Thursday.”

Peterman is making his first NFL start on Sunday at Los Angeles.