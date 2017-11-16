Inside The Bills

Rivers goes full; DT Mebane limited for ChargersPosted by on November 16, 2017 – 8:42 pm
Chargers QB Philip Rivers was a full participant in practice Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.
The Chargers did add defensive tackle Brandon Mebane to the injury report. He was limited with a hamstring injury Thursday.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
Joe Barksdale, T – Foot
Chris McCain, DE – Quad
James Onwualu, LB – Quad
Hayes Pullard, LB – Neck
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
Brandon Mebane, DT – Hamstring
FULL PRACTICE
Antonio Gates, TE
Corey Liuget, DT – Toe
Adrian Phillips, S – Hamstring
Spencer Pulley, C – Knee
Philip Rivers, QB – Concussion
Denzel Perryman, LB – Ankle
