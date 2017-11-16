Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 16, 2017 – 8:42 pm

Chargers QB Philip Rivers was a full participant in practice Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.

The Chargers did add defensive tackle Brandon Mebane to the injury report. He was limited with a hamstring injury Thursday.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Joe Barksdale, T – Foot

Chris McCain, DE – Quad

James Onwualu, LB – Quad

Hayes Pullard, LB – Neck

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Brandon Mebane, DT – Hamstring

FULL PRACTICE

Antonio Gates, TE

Corey Liuget, DT – Toe

Adrian Phillips, S – Hamstring

Spencer Pulley, C – Knee

Philip Rivers, QB – Concussion

Denzel Perryman, LB – Ankle