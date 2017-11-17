Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 17, 2017 – 2:31 pm

The Bills will again be without LT Cordy Glenn on Sunday. He along with Mike Tolbert and John Miller have been declared out for Sunday’s game in L.A.

Meanwhile WR Jordan Matthews, TE Charles Clay and DE Jerry Hughes are all questionable for Sunday. All three players were limited in practice Friday.

The good news is WR Zay Jones and CB E.J. Gaines will return to the lineup. K Stephen Hauschka will also be fit to play Sunday against the Chargers.

OUT

OT Cordy Glenn – foot-ankle

G John Miller – ankle

FB Mike Tolbert – hamstring

QUESTIONABLE

WR Jordan Matthews – knee

TE Charles Clay – knee

DE Jerry Hughes – shin