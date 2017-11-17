Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 17, 2017 – 4:10 pm

There’s still a chance the Bills will face the Chargers without their starting quarterback. Philip Rivers is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Rivers practiced fully on Friday for a second straight day, so there’s a good chance he’ll play, but he has to clear the concussion protocol.

OUT

Joe Barksdale, T – Foot

DOUBTFUL

James Onwualu, LB – Quad

Hayes Pullard, LB – Neck

QUESTIONABLE

Philip Rivers, QB – Concussion

Chris McCain, DE – Quad