QB Rivers questionable for SundayPosted by on November 17, 2017 – 4:10 pm
There’s still a chance the Bills will face the Chargers without their starting quarterback. Philip Rivers is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Bills.
Rivers practiced fully on Friday for a second straight day, so there’s a good chance he’ll play, but he has to clear the concussion protocol.
OUT
Joe Barksdale, T – Foot
DOUBTFUL
James Onwualu, LB – Quad
Hayes Pullard, LB – Neck
QUESTIONABLE
Philip Rivers, QB – Concussion
Chris McCain, DE – Quad
Posted in Inside the Bills