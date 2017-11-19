Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 19, 2017 – 2:10 pm

By now most Bills fans are aware that Buffalo’s offense has been slow in getting into a rhythm at the start of games. Their opponent today, however, has found it even more difficult to finish early drives with points.

The Chargers are one of two NFL teams yet to score on an opening drive this season (also Chicago). Los Angeles is 0-for-9. Meanwhile the Bills are tied for third fewest in the league, with just six total points on opening possessions.

The Bills have scored only nine first-quarter points, which is an NFL low. The Chargers have scored 21 points in the opening quarter of games this season, which ranks 28th.