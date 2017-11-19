Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 19, 2017 – 10:56 pm

Buffalo lost a pair of starters to injury in Sunday’s loss at Los Angeles. WR Kelvin Benjamin and S Micah Hyde both left the game with knee injuries and did not return. Head coach Sean McDermott would only confirm that both sustained knee injuries, but losing Benjamin early set the pass game back.

Benjamin was lost early in the first quarter when it appeared his right knee was hyperextended on a low hit after he made a 20-yard reception. QB Tyrod Taylor revealed that the loss was especially tough because with Jordan Matthews inactive with a knee injury, Benjamin was going to be featured in the passing attack.

“That was definitely tough. He was a big part of our game plan on offense,” said Taylor. I haven’t heard how bad the injury is, but prayers up for him. Losing a guy like that in a game where he’s definitely going to be big for the game plan is definitely tough. More importantly I hope that he’s better and it’s nothing.”

“That doesn’t help. Honestly it doesn’t help,” admitted McDermott. “All part of the thing getting away from us. At the same time it’s not just about one guy. I’m not here to make excuses. We’ve got to continue to move forward in all areas.”

Hyde was lost to his knee injury in the second half.