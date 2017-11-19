Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 19, 2017 – 1:20 pm

The Bills and Chargers have both had their share of inefficiencies on offense this season. That’s partly why Buffalo made a quarterback change this week in going with rookie Nate Peterman. Whether Peterman can improve the functionality of the offense remains to be seen. But more often than not this season both Buffalo and Los Angeles have had to turn to their punters with drives stalling.

Below is the bottom third of the NFL teams that punt most often. Both the Bills and Chargers rank in that area with the Bills 25th and the Chargers last in the league. Half of L.A.’s drives end with a punt, almost double that of the league leader, New Orleans, who only punts on drive 28 percent of the time.

PERCENT OF DRIVES ENDING IN PUNT, 2017

20 – Cleveland Browns 43.5 (47/108)

21 – New York Jets 43.9 (54/123)

22 – San Francisco 49ers 44.9 (53/118)

23 – Baltimore Ravens 45.3 (48/106)

24 – Houston Texans 45.5 (51/112)

25 – Buffalo Bills 46.5 (47/101)

26 – New York Giants 46.7 (49/105)

27 – Seattle Seahawks 46.8 (52/111)

28 – Cincinnati Bengals 47.1 (49/104)

29 – Indianapolis Colts 47.2 (58/123)

30 – Chicago Bears 48.5 (49/101)

31 – Miami Dolphins 49.0 (50/102)

32 – Los Angeles Chargers 50.0 (51/102)

NFL Average 40.8 (1370/3361)