Inside The Bills

Stats that stood outPosted by on November 19, 2017 – 11:17 pm
They aren’t going to be pretty, but here are the stats that stood out in Sunday’s humbling loss to Los Angeles.
5 – number of interceptions thrown by Nate Peterman
8 – number of possessions it took to throw the five interceptions
3 – number of interceptions thrown by Tyrod Taylor this season
31 – points off turnovers scored by Chargers.
22 – number of consecutive possessions by opposing offenses without having to punt. The streak stretched from the 13-minute mark of the fourth quarter against the Jets, through the Saints game to the 2:54 mark of the third quarter against the Chargers.
8.8 – yards per carry average for LeSean McCoy
13 – number of consecutive field goals from 50-yards or more by Stephen Hauschka, a new league record.
135 – total number of points surrendered by the Bills over the last three games, a franchise record for a three-game span.
6 receptions, 39 yards – Travaris Cadet’s debut for the Bills. He led the team in receptions.
