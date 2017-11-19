Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 19, 2017 – 11:17 pm

They aren’t going to be pretty, but here are the stats that stood out in Sunday’s humbling loss to Los Angeles.

5 – number of interceptions thrown by Nate Peterman

8 – number of possessions it took to throw the five interceptions

3 – number of interceptions thrown by Tyrod Taylor this season

31 – points off turnovers scored by Chargers.

22 – number of consecutive possessions by opposing offenses without having to punt. The streak stretched from the 13-minute mark of the fourth quarter against the Jets, through the Saints game to the 2:54 mark of the third quarter against the Chargers.

8.8 – yards per carry average for LeSean McCoy

13 – number of consecutive field goals from 50-yards or more by Stephen Hauschka, a new league record.

135 – total number of points surrendered by the Bills over the last three games, a franchise record for a three-game span.

6 receptions, 39 yards – Travaris Cadet’s debut for the Bills. He led the team in receptions.