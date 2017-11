Posted by Chris Brown on November 21, 2017 – 6:57 pm

The Bills have made an addition to their practice squad.

Buffalo signed DE Cap Capi to the team’s practice squad.

Capi (6-3, 249) was most recently with the New York Giants where he appeared in 4 games this season. He was put on I-R with a hamstring injury on Halloween, but was released Nov. 10th.

