Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 21, 2017 – 2:11 pm

Bills RB LeSean McCoy is up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week after his third 100-yard rushing day of the season.

McCoy rushed for 114 yards on 13 carries (8.8 avg.) and a touchdown while adding a 12-yard touchdown reception in the Bills’ 54-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

He’s up against Chicago RB Jordan Howard and New Orleans RB Mark Ingram. To vote for Shady,

NFL.com/FedEx or tweet using #AirandGround and the nominees’ last name to cast their vote. FedEx and the NFL will announce the winners every Thursday and then FedEx will award a $2,000 donation in the winning players’ names to The USO.