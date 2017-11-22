Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 22, 2017 – 3:15 pm

A host of Buffalo’s offensive weapons are nicked up heading into Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. Here’s a look at who could practice some and who had to sit out Wednesday’s practice for the Bills.

DID NOT PRACTICE

WR Kelvin Benjamin – knee

OT Dion Dawkins – illness

OT Cordy Glenn – foot-ankle

G John Miller – ankle

LIMITED IN PRACTICE

WR Jordan Matthews – knee

TE Charles Clay – knee

K Stephen Hauschka – hip

WR Deonte Thompson – ankle

RB Mike Tolbert – hamstring

FULL PRACTICE

WR Andre Holmes – ankle

S Micah Hyde – knee