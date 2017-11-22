Inside The Bills

 

Benjamin, Dawkins sit; Clay, Matthews limited

Posted by Chris Brown on November 22, 2017 – 3:15 pm

A host of Buffalo’s offensive weapons are nicked up heading into Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. Here’s a look at who could practice some and who had to sit out Wednesday’s practice for the Bills.

 

 

DID NOT PRACTICE
WR Kelvin Benjamin – knee
OT Dion Dawkins – illness
OT Cordy Glenn – foot-ankle
G John Miller – ankle

LIMITED IN PRACTICE
WR Jordan Matthews – knee
TE Charles Clay – knee
K Stephen Hauschka – hip
WR Deonte Thompson – ankle
RB Mike Tolbert – hamstring

FULL PRACTICE
WR Andre Holmes – ankle
S Micah Hyde – knee


