Posted by Chris Brown on November 22, 2017 – 8:38 pm

The Chiefs have been nicked up on the defensive side of the ball this season. The linebacker position has been especially hard hit of late.

Here’s the Chiefs injury report for Wednesday.

DID NOT PRACTICE

Dee Ford – LB – Back

Terrance Smith – LB – Concussion

LIMITED PRACTICE

Tamba Hali – LB – Knee

Allen Bailey – DE – Knee

Albert Wilson -WR – Hamstring

