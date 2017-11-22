Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 22, 2017 – 4:55 pm

The Kansas City Chiefs added some intrigue to this weekend’s game against the Bills. The club signed free agent Darrelle Revis on Wednesday.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Whether Revis is able to play this week remains to be seen. What is clear is that the Chiefs defense has struggled without Pro Bowl S Eric Berry, who ruptured his Achilles tendon in Week 1 and is out for the year. Kansas City is 28th against the pass.

So while playing cornerback after getting up off his couch is unlikely, there’s a good chance he can play a role as a safety or in some subpackages this week.

And there it is, Darrelle Revis, pen to paper. pic.twitter.com/hJGStpaFiK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js