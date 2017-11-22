Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 22, 2017 – 4:01 pm

Bills S Micah Hyde has had a solid season so far, perhaps the most consistent of any defensive player on Buffalo’s roster. Thus far, it’s earned him the second-most fan votes among strong safeties for the Pro Bowl.

Hyde has a total of 40,321 fan votes, leaving him second to only Seattle’s Kam Chancellor (58,899). Buffalo’s safety has been among the league leaders in interceptions all season with five.

Fan voting for the 2018 Pro Bowl will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at www.NFL.com/probowlvote until Thurs, December 14 so keep voting for Hyde and any other Bills player you believe is worthy.

Fans may also vote for who they want to see on the 2018 Pro Bowl roster via Twitter through a Direct Message (DM) Voting Experience, which has never been done for an All-Star game before. Fans may participate via entry cards tweeted from all 32 team accounts or by directly visiting the @NFL profile page at Twitter.com/NFL. The entry cards will initiate a private “Direct Message” and enable fans to select a position group or search for a player or team to begin the voting process.

During the final week of 2018 Pro Bowl voting – December 7-14 – fans will be able to vote directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, or the player’s official Twitter handle, along with the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. This method is in addition to the online ballot at NFL.com/ProBowlVote and the DM Voting Experience, which will both be available throughout the voting period.