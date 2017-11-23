Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 23, 2017 – 1:53 pm

Kelvin Benjamin, Cordy Glenn and Mike Tolbert were all unable to practice on Thursday.

Meanwhile Jordan Matthews, Charles Clay, Deonte Thompson and Stephen Hauschka were all limited for a second straight day.

Here’s a look at the full injury report for Thursday.

DID NOT PRACTICE

OT Cordy Glenn – foot-ankle

WR Kelvin Benjamin – knee

FB Mike Tolbert – hamstring

G John Miller – ankle

LIMITED IN PRACTICE

K Stephen Hauschka – hip

WR Jordan Matthews – knee

WR Deonte Thompson – ankle

TE Charles Clay – knee

FULL PRACTICE

WR Andre Holmes – ankle

S Micah Hyde – knee