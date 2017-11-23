Inside The Bills

Benjamin, Glenn, Tolbert don’t practicePosted by on November 23, 2017 – 1:53 pm
Kelvin Benjamin, Cordy Glenn and Mike Tolbert were all unable to practice on Thursday.
Meanwhile Jordan Matthews, Charles Clay, Deonte Thompson and Stephen Hauschka were all limited for a second straight day.
Here’s a look at the full injury report for Thursday.
DID NOT PRACTICE
OT Cordy Glenn – foot-ankle
WR Kelvin Benjamin – knee
FB Mike Tolbert – hamstring
G John Miller – ankle
LIMITED IN PRACTICE
K Stephen Hauschka – hip
WR Jordan Matthews – knee
WR Deonte Thompson – ankle
TE Charles Clay – knee
FULL PRACTICE
WR Andre Holmes – ankle
S Micah Hyde – knee
