Posted by Chris Brown on November 23, 2017 – 1:58 pm

The Chiefs injury list has gotten shorter here on Thursday. Only Dee Ford and Terrance Smith were unable to practice.

Pass rusher Tamba Hali is trying to return to the lineup. He was limited.

DID NOT PRACTICE

Dee Ford – LB – Back

Terrance Smith -LB – Concussion

LIMITED IN PRACTICE

Tamba Hali – LB – Knee





Allen Bailey

DE

Knee

LP

LP

