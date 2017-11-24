Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 24, 2017 – 8:19 pm

The Chiefs will be without two of their reserve linebackers for Sunday’s game against the Bills. It’s also possible they could again be without starting LB Tamba Hali.

Hali is questionable along with starting DE Allen Bailey and WR Albert Wilson. Hali played in his first game this season two weeks ago, but missed the game against the Giants last week.

Chiefs injury report

LB Tamba Hali Questionable Knee

DE Allen Bailey Questionable Knee

WR Albert Wilson Questionable Hamstring

LB Dee Ford Out Back

LB Terrance Smith Out Concussion