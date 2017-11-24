Bailey, Hali, Wilson questionable for ChiefsPosted by on November 24, 2017 – 8:19 pm
The Chiefs will be without two of their reserve linebackers for Sunday’s game against the Bills. It’s also possible they could again be without starting LB Tamba Hali.
Hali is questionable along with starting DE Allen Bailey and WR Albert Wilson. Hali played in his first game this season two weeks ago, but missed the game against the Giants last week.
Chiefs injury report
LB Tamba Hali Questionable Knee
DE Allen Bailey Questionable Knee
WR Albert Wilson Questionable Hamstring
LB Dee Ford Out Back
LB Terrance Smith Out Concussion
Tags: Chiefs injury report
Posted in Inside the Bills