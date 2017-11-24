Inside The Bills

 

Bailey, Hali, Wilson questionable for Chiefs

November 24, 2017

The Chiefs will be without two of their reserve linebackers for Sunday’s game against the Bills. It’s also possible they could again be without starting LB Tamba Hali.

Hali is questionable along with starting DE Allen Bailey and WR Albert Wilson. Hali played in his first game this season two weeks ago, but missed the game against the Giants last week.

Chiefs injury report
LB Tamba Hali                                 Questionable     Knee
DE Allen Bailey                               Questionable     Knee
WR Albert Wilson                          Questionable     Hamstring
LB Dee Ford                                     Out                        Back
LB Terrance Smith                         Out                        Concussion


