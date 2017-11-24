Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 24, 2017 – 1:48 pm

Bills head coach Sean McDermott didn’t want to rule out Kelvin Benjamin this week despite the fact that he did not dress for a single practice. Here on Friday Benjamin is listed as questionable.

Benjamin didn’t suffer any ligament damage last Sunday when he injured his knee, but did not return to the game. He’ll presumably see how his knee feels in pre-game warm-ups before the team makes a call on the size receiver.

TE Charles Clay, WR Jordan Matthews and WR Deonte Thompson are also questionable, but all three were able to practice on a limited basis this week. With so many receiving targets battling injuries, McDermott still didn’t feel it impacted their game plan for Sunday.

“We’ve got some guys nicked up. We feel confident number one in their abilities, and then they’re working through some of those bumps and bruises,” McDermott said. “Those are all part of what happens this time of the year.”

Here’s a look at Buffalo’s full injury report for Sunday’s game.

OUT

OT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle

G John Miller – ankle

FB Mike Tolbert – hamstring

QUESTIONABLE

WR Kelvin Benjamin – knee

TE Charles Clay – knee

WR Jordan Matthews – knee

WR Deonte Thompson – ankle