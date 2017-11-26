Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 26, 2017 – 9:20 am

It’s no secret that both the Bills and Chiefs have fallen on hard times in November. Neither team has a win yet this month. One of the reasons why is getting ahead on scoreboard has been a major problem.

Since the start of November, Buffalo and Kansas City have each had the least time on the game clock with the lead in the league.

The Bills have had just 4:40 of game clock with the lead in their three November games. Meanwhile the Chiefs have been ahead on the scoreboard for just 5:37 seconds in their two November games.

The only other NFL club that comes close to those two figures are the Denver Broncos, with just 6:47 of game clock with the lead in their November games.