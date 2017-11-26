Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 26, 2017 – 7:47 pm

Here’s a look at some of the stats that stood out in Buffalo’s win over Kansas City Sunday at Arrowhead.

50% – Bills 1st half third down conversion percentage (6-12)

0% – Chiefs 1st half third down conversion percentage (0-6)

28.5% – Chiefs 2nd half third down conversion percentage (2-7)

0% – Bills 2nd half third down conversion percentage (0-5)

33:26 – Bills time of possession – their second-highest total of the season (Wk 8 vs. Oakland – 35:37)

41.1 – Net punting average for Colton Schmidt

4 – Number of Schmidt punts downed inside the Chiefs 20-yard line.

22 – Chiefs average drive start (own 22-yard line)

35 – Bills average drive start (own 35-yard line)

10.2 – Brandon Tate’s punt return average (6 for 61 yards)

2.9 – average yards per carry for Chiefs

55 – total rushing yards by Chiefs

1.5 – Kareem Hunt’s average yards per carry

6 – Number of 3-and-outs for the Chiefs on 13 possessions