Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 26, 2017 – 11:05 am

There have been a host of deficiencies hurting the Bills odds of winning the last few weeks. Run defense, third down conversions, negative plays, lack of pass pressure, lack of takeaways and pass protection. All of it has contributed to a statistic that has left Buffalo’s offense with limited opportunities and Buffalo’s defense worn out.

Time of possession has just not been in favor of the Bills the last few weeks. It was at a season low against the Saints, when Buffalo just over 18 minutes of possession time. The last two games for Buffalo have been only marginally better. It’s why the Bills rank 30th in the league in time of possession at just 27:33 per game.

Conversely, Kansas City, though they’ve been struggling themselves, ranks eighth in the league in time of possession with just under 31 minutes of possession time per game (30:58).

If Buffalo wants a chance to get just their second road win over the season, they’ll need to stay in manageable down and distance and convert third downs to lengthen scoring drives. Their defense will also need to get more third down stops to force punts.