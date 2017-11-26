Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 26, 2017 – 8:50 am

The Chiefs much like the Bills are desperate for a win on Sunday. While Buffalo has dropped three in a row, Kansas City has lost four of their last five. The Chiefs are banking on home field advantage where they’re 15-3 in their last 18 games and on takeaways, which have proved critical in each of their last three wins over the Bills.

Kansas City has won the last three meetings between these two teams due mainly to turnovers. In those three games, which stretch back to Week 9 of 2013, the Bills have actually outgained the Chiefs by over 100 net yards on average (416 to 300).

The problem is while the Bills managed just one takeaway in those three meetings, the Chiefs racked up a total of eight takeaways.

Those eight turnovers forced by Kansas City led to 27 points for the Chiefs. Buffalo’s lone takeaway resulted in just a field goal for the Bills.

It was instrumental in helping the Chiefs win 23-13 in 2013, 17-13 in 2014 and 30-22 in 2015.