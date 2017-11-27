Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 27, 2017 – 11:45 am

The Buffalo Bills have made an addition to their practice squad, signing CB Lorenzo Doss.

Doss is a former fifth-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2015. He was released by the club on Thanksgiving.

Doss (5-11, 187) has appeared in 15 career NFL games, mainly on special teams.

The cornerback had 15 interceptions in his college career at Tulane.

To make room on the practice squad the Bills cut OL Will Pericak.