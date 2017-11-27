Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 27, 2017 – 8:35 am

Tre’Davious White’s interception with 1:25 remaining in Sunday’s game to seal the win over Kansas City not only ended Buffalo’s three-game losing streak. It ended another streak for Chiefs QB Alex Smith.

Smith came into the game with the second-longest active streak of consecutive pass attempts in home games without an interception with 162 behind Tom Brady (232).

On home game pass attempt number 198, White intercepted Smith’s pass intended for Tyreek Hill and took it the other way deep into Kansas City territory.

For the record, Tom Brady’s consecutive home game pass attempt streak without an interception also ended against the Dolphins, leaving L.A. Chargers QB Philip Rivers the current leader at 126 home game pass attempts without an INT.