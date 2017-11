Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 29, 2017 – 4:28 pm

Patriots QB Tom Brady did not practice on Wednesday due to an Achilles that’s been bothering him. He was listed on New England’s injury report last week and missed Wednesday’s practice leading up to the Dolphins game last Sunday and started. In fact, back in October he had a sprained AC joint and missed two days of practice and still started against the Jets.

Perhaps more important for Tom Brady’s health is the fact that two of his offensive tackles are injured and did not practice either. Starting RT Marcus Cannon has missed the last three games with an ankle injury and swing tackle LaAdrian Waddle, who has been filling in for him, was hurt early in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury himself. Neither of them practiced today, which would leave Cameron Fleming as the starter at right tackle.

New England’s best defensive end, Trey Flowers was limited with a rib injury suffered in last week’s game.

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Brady, Tom QB Achilles Did Not Participate Cannon, Marcus T Ankle Did Not Participate Hogan, Chris WR Shoulder Did Not Participate Reilly, Trevor LB Concussion Did Not Participate Waddle, LaAdrian OT Ankle Did Not Participate Amendola, Danny WR Knee Limited Participation Andrews, David C Illness Limited Participation Flowers, Marquis LB Knee Limited Participation Flowers, Trey DL Rib Limited Participation Rowe, Eric CB Groin Limited Participation Slater, Matthew WR Hamstring Limited Participation Van Noy, Kyle LB Calf Limited Participation

