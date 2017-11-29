Clay, Matthews limited in practicePosted by on November 29, 2017 – 4:15 pm
Buffalo was down a few players on the offensive side of the ball at practice Wednesday. Kelvin Benjamin, John Miller, Cordy Glenn, Nick O’Leary and Mike Tolbert were all sidelined. DE Eddie Yarbrough was also held out of practice with a chest injury.
Limited in practice was Charles Clay and Jordan Matthews.
DID NOT PRACTICE
WR Kelvin Benjamin – knee
G John Miller – ankle
OT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle
TE Nick O’Leary – back
FB Mike Tolbert – hamstring
DE Eddie Yarbrough – chest
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
TE Charles Clay – knee
WR Jordan Matthews – knee
FULL PRACTICE
FB Pat DiMarco – ankle
Tags: Bills injury report
Posted in Inside the Bills