 

Inside The Bills

Clay, Matthews limited in practice

Posted by Chris Brown on November 29, 2017 – 4:15 pm

Buffalo was down a few players on the offensive side of the ball at practice Wednesday. Kelvin Benjamin, John Miller, Cordy Glenn, Nick O’Leary and Mike Tolbert were all sidelined. DE Eddie Yarbrough was also held out of practice with a chest injury.

Limited in practice was Charles Clay and Jordan Matthews.

 

 

 

DID NOT PRACTICE
WR Kelvin Benjamin – knee
G John Miller – ankle
OT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle
TE Nick O’Leary – back
FB Mike Tolbert – hamstring
DE Eddie Yarbrough – chest

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
TE Charles Clay – knee
WR Jordan Matthews – knee

FULL PRACTICE
FB Pat DiMarco – ankle


Tags:
Posted in Inside the Bills