Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 29, 2017 – 4:15 pm

Buffalo was down a few players on the offensive side of the ball at practice Wednesday. Kelvin Benjamin, John Miller, Cordy Glenn, Nick O’Leary and Mike Tolbert were all sidelined. DE Eddie Yarbrough was also held out of practice with a chest injury.

Limited in practice was Charles Clay and Jordan Matthews.

DID NOT PRACTICE

WR Kelvin Benjamin – knee

G John Miller – ankle

OT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle

TE Nick O’Leary – back

FB Mike Tolbert – hamstring

DE Eddie Yarbrough – chest

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

TE Charles Clay – knee

WR Jordan Matthews – knee

FULL PRACTICE

FB Pat DiMarco – ankle