Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 30, 2017 – 3:01 pm

Kelvin Benjamin and Nick O’Leary both missed their second straight day of practice on Thursday casting doubt on their availability for Sunday’s game. There was also a new addition to the injury report in FB Pat DiMarco.

With Mike Tolbert still not practicing as he recovers from his hamstring injury, not having DiMarco available could complicate things come Sunday. But head coach Sean McDermott called DiMarco’s ankle injury suffered in practice Wednesday as minor.

“A little tweak yesterday,” said McDermott. “It doesn’t appear to be anything serious. We’ll continue to monitor it.”

As for Benjamin, McDermott is not ruling him out for Sunday at this point.

“We’re still going to look at it,” McDermott said. “I’m not going to say he’s not going to make it. We’ll see. He’s done some work out here. We’ll keep in that day-to-day mode at this point.”

Here’s a look at the Bills Thursday injury report.

DID NOT PRACTICE

WR Kelvin Benjamin – knee

FB Pat DiMarco – ankle

OT Cordy Glenn – foot-ankle

G John Miller – ankle

TE Nick O’Leary – back

FB Mike Tolbert – hamstring

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

TE Charles Clay – knee

WR Jordan Matthews – knee

DE Eddie Yarbrough – chest

FULL PRACTICE

RB LeSean McCoy – knee