Benjamin, DiMarco, O’Leary miss Thurs. practicePosted by on November 30, 2017 – 3:01 pm
Kelvin Benjamin and Nick O’Leary both missed their second straight day of practice on Thursday casting doubt on their availability for Sunday’s game. There was also a new addition to the injury report in FB Pat DiMarco.
With Mike Tolbert still not practicing as he recovers from his hamstring injury, not having DiMarco available could complicate things come Sunday. But head coach Sean McDermott called DiMarco’s ankle injury suffered in practice Wednesday as minor.
“A little tweak yesterday,” said McDermott. “It doesn’t appear to be anything serious. We’ll continue to monitor it.”
As for Benjamin, McDermott is not ruling him out for Sunday at this point.
“We’re still going to look at it,” McDermott said. “I’m not going to say he’s not going to make it. We’ll see. He’s done some work out here. We’ll keep in that day-to-day mode at this point.”
Here’s a look at the Bills Thursday injury report.
DID NOT PRACTICE
WR Kelvin Benjamin – knee
FB Pat DiMarco – ankle
OT Cordy Glenn – foot-ankle
G John Miller – ankle
TE Nick O’Leary – back
FB Mike Tolbert – hamstring
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
TE Charles Clay – knee
WR Jordan Matthews – knee
DE Eddie Yarbrough – chest
FULL PRACTICE
RB LeSean McCoy – knee
Tags: Bills injury report
Posted in Inside the Bills