Inside The Bills

Cannon, Hogan not looking good for PatsPosted by on November 30, 2017 – 4:32 pm
The Patriots may not have one of their offensive tackles and WR Chris Hogan on Sunday.
Both players missed practice for a second consecutive day on Thursday. New England had a host of players limited in practice included Tom Brady, who got Wednesday off due to a sore Achilles.
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday
|Cannon, Marcus
|T
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate
|Hogan, Chris
|WR
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate
|Amendola, Danny
|WR
|Knee
|Limited Participation
|Andrews, David
|C
|Illness
|Limited Participation
|Brady, Tom
|QB
|Achilles
|Limited Participation
|Flowers, Marquis
|LB
|Knee
|Limited Participation
|Flowers, Trey
|DL
|Rib
|Limited Participation
|Reilly, Trevor
|LB
|Concussion
|Limited Participation
|Rowe, Eric
|CB
|Groin
|Limited Participation
|Slater, Matthew
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation
|Van Noy, Kyle
|LB
|Calf
|Limited Participation
|Waddle, LaAdrian
|OT
|Ankle
|Limited Participation
