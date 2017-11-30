 

Inside The Bills

Cannon, Hogan not looking good for Pats

Posted by Chris Brown on November 30, 2017 – 4:32 pm

The Patriots may not have one of their offensive tackles and WR Chris Hogan on Sunday.

Both players missed practice for a second consecutive day on Thursday. New England had a host of players limited in practice included Tom Brady, who got Wednesday off due to a sore Achilles.

Player Pos. Injury Thursday
Cannon, Marcus T Ankle Did Not Participate
Hogan, Chris WR Shoulder Did Not Participate
       
Amendola, Danny WR Knee Limited Participation
Andrews, David C Illness Limited Participation
Brady, Tom QB Achilles Limited Participation
Flowers, Marquis LB Knee Limited Participation
Flowers, Trey DL Rib Limited Participation
Reilly, Trevor LB Concussion Limited Participation
Rowe, Eric CB Groin Limited Participation
Slater, Matthew WR Hamstring Limited Participation
Van Noy, Kyle LB Calf Limited Participation
Waddle, LaAdrian OT Ankle Limited Participation

