Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on November 30, 2017 – 4:32 pm

The Patriots may not have one of their offensive tackles and WR Chris Hogan on Sunday.

Both players missed practice for a second consecutive day on Thursday. New England had a host of players limited in practice included Tom Brady, who got Wednesday off due to a sore Achilles.

Player Pos. Injury Thursday Cannon, Marcus T Ankle Did Not Participate Hogan, Chris WR Shoulder Did Not Participate Amendola, Danny WR Knee Limited Participation Andrews, David C Illness Limited Participation Brady, Tom QB Achilles Limited Participation Flowers, Marquis LB Knee Limited Participation Flowers, Trey DL Rib Limited Participation Reilly, Trevor LB Concussion Limited Participation Rowe, Eric CB Groin Limited Participation Slater, Matthew WR Hamstring Limited Participation Van Noy, Kyle LB Calf Limited Participation Waddle, LaAdrian OT Ankle Limited Participation

