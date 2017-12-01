Inside The Bills

Posted by Megan Zenger on December 1, 2017 – 9:38 am

The Buffalo Bills Foundation is proud to announce that Cole Barrish from Wheatfield, has won the 50/50 raffle for the Bills-Saints game. The jackpot was $113,788, with a winning ticket for $56,894.

“We didn’t believe [it],” stated Barrish. “We checked it about 14 times.”

Aside from enjoying a nice birthday dinner, Barrish has no set plans for the funds.

Congratulations, Cole!

The Buffalo Bills Foundation is seeking volunteers to sell 50/50 Raffle tickets at each 2017 Buffalo Bills home game. Volunteers arrive early and sell raffle tickets pregame until the end of the 3rd quarter, when the winner is drawn. Please note: Volunteers for the 50-50 Raffle must be 18 years of age or older.

If you or someone you know might be interested, please click here.