Clay, DiMarco, Matthews lead questionable BillsPosted by on December 1, 2017 – 2:41 pm
The Bills injury list got lengthier as the week wore on. Heading into Sunday’s game seven Bills are questionable for the first meeting with the Patriots.
Charles Clay, Pat DiMarco, Seantrel Henderson, Jordan Matthews, Conor McDermott, Nick O’Leary and Eddie Yarbrough are all questionable.
Clay, DiMarco, Matthews and Yarbrough all look like they’ll be able to play on Sunday as most of them were just limited throughout the course of the practice week. DiMarco got back on the practice field Friday on a limited basis.
O’Leary got on the practice field for the first time on Friday and was limited.
Seantrel Henderson missed Friday’s practice with an illness, but should be okay to play. That will be important knowing that Conor McDermott was added to the injury report Friday with a chest injury.
OUT
WR Kelvin Benjamin – knee
OT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle
G John Miller – ankle
FB Mike Tolbert – hamstring
QUESTIONABLE
TE Charles Clay – knee
FB Pat DiMarco – ankle
OT Seantrel Henderson – illness
WR Jordan Matthews – knee
OT Conor McDermott – chest
TE Nick O’Leary – back
DE Eddie Yarbrough – chest
Tags: Bills injury report
Posted in Inside the Bills