Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 1, 2017 – 2:41 pm

The Bills injury list got lengthier as the week wore on. Heading into Sunday’s game seven Bills are questionable for the first meeting with the Patriots.

Charles Clay, Pat DiMarco, Seantrel Henderson, Jordan Matthews, Conor McDermott, Nick O’Leary and Eddie Yarbrough are all questionable.

Clay, DiMarco, Matthews and Yarbrough all look like they’ll be able to play on Sunday as most of them were just limited throughout the course of the practice week. DiMarco got back on the practice field Friday on a limited basis.

O’Leary got on the practice field for the first time on Friday and was limited.

Seantrel Henderson missed Friday’s practice with an illness, but should be okay to play. That will be important knowing that Conor McDermott was added to the injury report Friday with a chest injury.

OUT

WR Kelvin Benjamin – knee

OT Cordy Glenn – foot/ankle

G John Miller – ankle

FB Mike Tolbert – hamstring

QUESTIONABLE

TE Charles Clay – knee

FB Pat DiMarco – ankle

OT Seantrel Henderson – illness

WR Jordan Matthews – knee

OT Conor McDermott – chest

TE Nick O’Leary – back

DE Eddie Yarbrough – chest