Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 1, 2017 – 5:53 pm

Bills fans won’t be seeing WR Chris Hogan on the field Sunday against the Bills. He’s been out the last few games with a shoulder injury and won’t return Sunday.

Starting RT Marcus Cannon is also out, and is expected to be replaced by LaAdrian Waddle, but he’s also nicked up. If he can’t go Cameron Fleming would step in.

OUT

WR Chris Hogan – shoulder

OT Marcus Cannon – ankle

QUESTIONABLE

C David Andrews – illness

LB Marquis Flowers – knee

DE Trey Flowers – rib

LB Trevor Reilly – concussion

CB Eric Rowe – groin

WR Matthew Slater – hamstring

LB Kyle Van Noy – calf

OT LaAdrian Waddle – ankle