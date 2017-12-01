Hogan, Cannon out for PatsPosted by on December 1, 2017 – 5:53 pm
Bills fans won’t be seeing WR Chris Hogan on the field Sunday against the Bills. He’s been out the last few games with a shoulder injury and won’t return Sunday.
Starting RT Marcus Cannon is also out, and is expected to be replaced by LaAdrian Waddle, but he’s also nicked up. If he can’t go Cameron Fleming would step in.
OUT
WR Chris Hogan – shoulder
OT Marcus Cannon – ankle
QUESTIONABLE
C David Andrews – illness
LB Marquis Flowers – knee
DE Trey Flowers – rib
LB Trevor Reilly – concussion
CB Eric Rowe – groin
WR Matthew Slater – hamstring
LB Kyle Van Noy – calf
OT LaAdrian Waddle – ankle
Posted in Inside the Bills