Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 2, 2017 – 6:13 pm

The New England Patriots announced that they signed DL Geneo Grissom and WR Bernard Reedy to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and released DL Ricky Jean Francois and OL Jason King from the 53-man roster.

The Patriots moves are rooted in a need to refortify their special teams unit with RB Nate Ebner moved to injured reserve this week after he was hurt last week against the Dolphins, and LB Trevor Reilly not expected to play due to a concussion.