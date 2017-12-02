Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 2, 2017 – 3:16 pm

The Patriots got a season-high seven sacks in last week’s game against the Dolpins. It was a game that was firmly in hand come the fourth quarter, which aided New England’s success with the pass rush. One player who was part of the Patriots sack surge was a former Bills practice squad player.

DE Eric Lee was signed off of Buffalo’s practice squad last Tuesday and essentially replaced the released DE Cassius Marsh. Last Sunday, Lee saw 25 snaps in last week’s game and finished with four tackles and the aforementioned sack. They put Lee on the field on obvious passing downs.

Lee, who goes 6-3, 260, will have to prove he can capably set the edge in the run front if he wants to get more playing time with the Patriots going forward.

Lee spent almost the entire season on Buffalo’s practice squad until the Patriots signed him to their active roster. He was even elevated to the Bills active roster on Sept. 29th and was dressed for the team’s Week 4 game against Atlanta, but he didn’t play.

New England signed Lee through the 2018 season.