Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 3, 2017 – 8:31 am

Just about everyone knows how wildly successful the Patriots have been on their home field over the years. Interestingly enough, this season their two losses came at Gillette Stadium. But New England is unbeaten this season on the road. In fact, the Patriots have not lost in over a calendar year away from home.

New England currently has the the longest active road-winning streak in the league. It’s currently 13 games and stretches all the way back to the 2016 season opener at Arizona, a game actually won with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback.

The Patriots road winning streak is the second longest in league history. Only the San Francisco 49ers have a longer road win streak at 18 games, stretching from the 1988 to 1990 season.

New England’s last road loss happened at Miami on Jan. 3rd, 2016 in what was essentially a throwaway game for them having already clinched their playoff spot.