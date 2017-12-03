Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 3, 2017 – 10:54 am

Buffalo’s pass defense might rank a subpar 22nd in the league overall, but as coach McDermott says, points are the thing. And when it comes to allowing passing touchdowns, the Bills are among the stingiest defenses in the NFL.

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier’s group has allowed just 10 passing touchdowns all season. It’s the second-lowest total allowed in the league next to Jacksonville’s nine.

That consistency will certainly be tested by New England’s Tom Brady, who is not only second in the league in touchdown passes with 26, but has helped the Patriots log 10 touchdowns on their last 11 red zone drives. Brady was responsible for eight of those 10 touchdowns with scoring throws.

Of Buffalo’s 10 passing touchdowns allowed this season, seven have come in the red zone.