Inside The Bills

Stats that stood outPosted by on December 3, 2017 – 10:22 pm
Here are some of the stats that stood out from Sunday’s game against the Patriots.
5.5 – Patriots yards per carry
7.0 – Bills yards per carry
34:01 – Patriots time of possession
25:59 – Bills time of possession
2 – Number of red zone possessions by Bills
0 – Number of points scored of those red zone possessions
258 – Patriots net yards passing
85 – Bills net yards passing
7.4 – Patriots yards per pass play
2.2 – Bills yards per pass play
10 – Number of Patriots plays that went for 15 yards or more
3 – Number of Bills plays that went for 15 yards or more
3 – Number of times Bills possession ended in a turnover on downs
3 – Number of sacks on Tom Brady
14 – Second half point differential
22 – Combined tackles of Buffalo’s starting safeties Micah Hyde (12) and Jordan Poyer (10)
