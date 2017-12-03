Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 3, 2017 – 10:22 pm

Here are some of the stats that stood out from Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

5.5 – Patriots yards per carry

7.0 – Bills yards per carry

34:01 – Patriots time of possession

25:59 – Bills time of possession

2 – Number of red zone possessions by Bills

0 – Number of points scored of those red zone possessions

258 – Patriots net yards passing

85 – Bills net yards passing

7.4 – Patriots yards per pass play

2.2 – Bills yards per pass play

10 – Number of Patriots plays that went for 15 yards or more

3 – Number of Bills plays that went for 15 yards or more

3 – Number of times Bills possession ended in a turnover on downs

3 – Number of sacks on Tom Brady

14 – Second half point differential

22 – Combined tackles of Buffalo’s starting safeties Micah Hyde (12) and Jordan Poyer (10)