Posted by Chris Brown on December 4, 2017 – 10:50 am

Nick O’Leary missed his first game of the season with a back injury. The tight end called upon who filled most of the void was Logan Thomas.

Charles Clay naturally led all tight ends with 44 plays (66% of the snaps) with Thomas right behind him with 22 plays (33%) and Khari Lee saw action on five offensive plays (7%).

