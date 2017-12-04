Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on December 4, 2017 – 12:47 pm

He was a member of the “Original Buffalo Bills” in 1960 when the franchise started. He came to Buffalo with Ed Abramoski, the Bills Wall of Fame athletic trainer, whom he grew up with in Erie, Pennsylvania. LB Jack Laraway, who played for Buffalo in their inaugural season before playing for a couple of other AFL clubs, unfortunately passed away over the weekend after battling ALS.

After playing for the Buffalo Bills he went on to play two seasons with the Houston Oilers 1961, 62, winning the AFL championship in 1961.

He later joined the New York Jets in 1963 where he scored the first points in franchise history by sacking Bills QB Jack Kemp for a safety.

After his pro career, he entered the teaching profession and retired with with over 25 years in education, most of it spent in the inner city of Cleveland, Ohio, coaching and teaching at Cleveland John Marshall High. His love for the game of football never ended as taught the game of life daily through football and challenged young men to achieve their full potential both on and off the field.

Laraway was 82-years old. Below is a photo of Laraway (#57) with Elbert Dubenion, head coach Buster Ramsey and athletic trainer Ed Abramoski.